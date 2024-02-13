US Army: Houthis Attack Greek Cargo Vessel In Bab Al-Mandeb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- The US military announced, Tuesday, that the Houthi militia fired two missiles at a Greek cargo ship in Bab al-Mandeb, indicating that it did not cause casualties, but some minor damage to the vessel.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, in a tweet on their X account, "On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb"

It added that both missiles were launched toward MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel transiting the Red Sea carrying corn from Brazil.

Since November, the Houthis have launched attacks against vessels in the Red and said they were targeting Israeli's vessels in a show of support towards Gaza.

Since October seventh, the Israeli occupation has waged an intense war that has killed more than 28,000 people. (end)

