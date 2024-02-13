Personal Flotation Devices Market Size, Industry Overview, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“ Personal Flotation Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global

personal flotation devices market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the personal flotation devices market?

The global personal flotation devices market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.57% during 2024-2032.

What are Personal Flotation Devices?

Personal flotation devices (PFDs) are essential safety equipment used in various aquatic activities and marine operations, including boating, fishing, rescue missions, and recreational water sports. These devices are designed to provide buoyancy, ensuring that the wearer remains afloat in water. Key features of PFDs may include specific buoyancy levels, ergonomic design for comfort, reflective elements for visibility, and adaptability to various body types and conditions. The specialized nature of PFDs and their applications make their design, selection, and usage fundamental in water safety protocols.