Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sponsored and attended graduation of the 23rd batch of cadet officers at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.

MANAMA -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani underlined the importance of Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations, which have unique historical and cultural relations that were laid out by fathers and grandfathers on solid foundations of friendship, mutual respect, unity of religion, blood, destiny, and ties of kinship and lineage.

KUWAIT -- The cabinet held its weekly session and was briefed at the outset of His Highness the Amir's upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said he plans to transform the works of a national cultural council through putting in place a program for structural changes within the body.

ISLAMABAD -- Two major political parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) agreed to cooperate politically to steer the country out of political instability after no party managed to secure a clear majority in the February 8 general elections. (end) mb