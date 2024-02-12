Winslow Technology Group Recognized On CRN’S 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, an IT solutions, security, and services provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Winslow Technology Group to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.



The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Winslow Technology Group (WTG) NorthstarMS co-managed technology services are a fresh, novel, and innovative approach to infrastructure managed services providing risk reduction, increased efficiency, and peace-of-mind. We take a very proactive, consultative approach with the absolute best-in-breed technology partners to deliver our co-managed services. At WTG, we believe in the "better-together" approach, leading to the best outcomes for our customers, partners, employees, and community. Our incredible growth and high levels of customer satisfaction are validating our approach, and we're excited to keep growing!

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

“Winslow Technology Group is honored to be recognized as a CRN MSP Pioneer 250 managed services provider.” said Scott Winslow, WTG President and Founder.“This recognition affirms our managed services expertise and our focus on reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and providing peace of mind for our customers with WTG's NorthstarMS co-managed services. I am extremely proud of our services team and the exceptional outcomes they deliver day in and day out.”

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity Services dedicated to providing exceptional business outcomes for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of data center, cybersecurity, digital workspace, networking, and cloud infrastructure solutions. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 50 companies that operate in a variety of market segments including public sector, finance, healthcare, insurance, education, manufacturing, technology, and more.

