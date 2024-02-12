Investornewsbreaks Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SASI) Management To Host Virtual Special Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ: SASI)

today announced that it will hold a virtual special meeting of stockholders to approve the company's corporate name change to NextTrip Inc. and an amendment to its charter to increase the number of authorized shares of its common stock from 1,200,000 to 250,000,000. The meeting will be held via live webcast on Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).“Stockholder approval of the proposals at our Mar. 8th special meeting will allow our business to fully transition to and operate as NextTrip, with a complete focus on our travel operations, and providing legacy stockholders the opportunity to benefit from any growth while the travel principals primarily benefit at a future date based on meeting business milestones,” said Bill Kerby, CEO of Sigma.

About Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.

Sigma Additive Solutions has historically been a provider of in-process quality assurance (“IPQA(TM)”) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. As previously disclosed in Sigma's filings with the SEC, Sigma completed its acquisition of NextTrip in December 2023. With the sale of assets related to its additive quality assurance now complete, Sigma's business has transitioned to that of NextTrip.

