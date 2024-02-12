Announcing The Release Of CORPORATE POWER And OLIGARCHY, How Our Democracy Can Prevail Over Authoritarianism And Fascism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA, US, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEW IN 2024Today's politics are highly polarized with one of our two major political parties dysfunctional with internal conflicts, and public confidence in government and the Supreme Court in decline. The electorate has become increasingly diverse, with a white supremacy movement inciting further division and hate crimes across the country while some on the right still believe Trump's Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.The democratic process has been damaged over many years by the growing power of corporate money in the election process. Supreme Court rulings have allowed unfettered amounts of political donations to politicians under the guise of 'free speech' so campaign money from billionaires now plays a major role in who gets elected. Trends over the last 40 years include rising income and wealth inequities, decline of the middle class, and growth of social media with widespread growth of disinformation.This book offers a unique perspective on how oligarchy (power invested in a few or a dominant class) has enveloped our government; how oligarchs defend their power as it grows; how wealth influences elections in their favor; and how citizens, in addition to voting in the 2024 elections, can support steps to strengthen our democracy so that we can hold together as one country for the common good.Dr. John Geyman is a master of explaining, with clear, graphic and documented reportage, how corporate power and greed devastate lives and livelihoods. He knows wherein lies the mechanisms of corrupt power and how“We the people” can unravel its claims and mounting perils. It's called insurgent democracy, nourished by the reality that only the people have the votes, not the corporations, to work their will toward a just, safer society.-Ralph Nader, activist, founder of Public Citizen and the Center for the Study ofResponsive Law, and author of Breaking Through Power: It's Easier Than You Think.John Geyman, MD. is professor emeritus of family medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, where he served as Chair of the Department of Family Medicine from 1976 to 1990. Since 1990, he has been involved with research and writing on health policy, reform and current threats to democracy. His most recent books include Are We the United States of America: Can We Hold Together as One Country?, Transformation of U.S. Health Care, 1960-2020, and America's Mighty Medical-Industrial Complex.Available at Amazon, and for Book Stores at IngramSparkContact John Geyman: ... or visit

