RIVERSIDE LUXURY CRUISES TO BE FEATURED IN TRAVELING WITH DENELLA RI'chard

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Denella Ri'chard on an all-inclusive, luxurious voyage through the South of France on the latest episode of Traveling with Denella Ri'chard. The second episode of the series' seventh season airs February 17, 2024, and features the host and travel expert as she immerses in the charming cities and towns along the Saône and Rhône Rivers aboard Riverside Luxury Cruises' Riverside Ravel. On her all-inclusive, luxury river cruise, Denella unveils the charms and splendour found in Lyon, Fourviere, Tain-L'hermitage, Viviers, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Arles and Avignon, stops featured on itineraries of Riverside Ravel. Along the way, she samples the region's renowned wines and cheeses; visits archaeological sites; explores urban centres; hunts for truffles, and more. Travellers, culture-seekers and Francophiles should check their local broadcast listings to see Denella's explorations in the South of France and visit Riverside-Cruises/EN for more information about Riverside Luxury Cruises and Riverside Ravel.

"France is going to be THE place to be in 2024 and Riverside Luxury Cruises want to take you there in style, comfort and ease. We are delighted to showcase our distinctive, true luxury, river cruise experience on Traveling with Denella Ri'chard," said Jen Halboth, CEO of Riverside Luxury Cruises. "Riverside Ravel lets travellers indulge in all that is fabulous about France: food, wine and unforgettable scenery. Pair that with Riverside's intuitive and personalized service and you too will feel that you have "won" your vacation in 2024."

Traveling with Denella Ri'chard is a lifestyle and culture series that takes an authentic and adventurous exploration of the remarkable experiences in popular and off-the-beaten path travel destinations. Each show in the series explores some of the world's most beautiful, intriguing, and memorable destinations.

Riverside Ravel

launched in August 2023 and is among Riverside Luxury Cruises' fleet of Europe's most luxurious river ships. The new Riverside Luxury Cruises is Europe's premier luxury river cruise brand offering all-inclusive vacations along the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Main, Moselle, and Saône rivers. The brand's all-suite Riverside Mozart, Riverside Ravel, and the soon-to-launch Riverside Debussy are the most luxurious ships on Europe's waterways. All guests enjoy Riverside's signature intuitive and personalised service from every staff and crew member; butler service in every suite; premium wines and spirits; StarLink broadband Wi-Fi; gourmet cuisine; a welcome bottle of champagne; and shore excursions to delve further afield into Europe's history, cultures and landmarks. Riverside Luxury Cruises is named Forbes' Best European River Cruise For Foodies and Cruise Critic's 2023 Editors' Pick Award Winner for Best Dining in the River Category. For more information and to make a reservation, U.S. and Canadian travellers should contact their travel advisor; visit Riverside-Cruises/en ; or call 1-833-305-3313. Travel Advisors can register and book their luxury clients through the brand's dedicated partner portal at .

