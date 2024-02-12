The Study Lamp organized a Career Counselling Guidance Program called "Manthan'' at Mussoorie Girls Inter College.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Study Lamp Logo

The Study Lamp Masoori Manthan Career Counselling Guidance Program

DEHRADUN, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Study Lamp Team conducted a Career Counselling Guidance Program called "Manthan" at Mussoorie Girls Inter College on May 20, 2023. The program aimed to help students make informed career choices in the fast-paced and competitive world.

The Manthan program provided students with tools and guidance to explore various career options and discover their strengths and interests. The Study Lamp Team partnered with Mussoorie Girls Inter College to organize this event, which featured experts from different fields.

Sawan Chandra (Senior Career Counsellor) spoke about the importance of self-discovery and confident decision-making in choosing a career. Kuldeep Singh (cum-Career Counsellor IT Sector Expert) shared the opportunities and challenges in the IT sector, motivating students to pursue technology with passion.

The program also benefited from the wisdom of Mrs. Santosh Arya (Former Principal), who emphasized the need to align personal values with career choices. Sarang Chandra (Co-Career Counsellor) helped students identify their individual strengths and gave them personalized career advice.

Amreen Khan (Program Manager), who coordinated the event, praised the interactive and engaging atmosphere created by "Manthan." Khyati Gautam (Co-Career Counsellor - Junior), who connected with students on a personal level, encouraged them to voice their aspirations and concerns.

Payal Rai (Coordinator, Career Counselling) ensured the smooth execution of the program, which had a positive impact on students and demonstrated the value of dedicated career guidance in shaping their futures.

The Study Lamp Team was inspired by the success of Manthan and planned to collaborate with more institutions to reach out to more students and help them find the best career options.

The Study Lamp is a service provided by Sadei Digital Pvt. Ltd. company. It is an online platform that offers tailor-made career solutions for various life stages. Whether you are a student, an aspirant, or a working professional, you can get expert advice and assistance to reach your career objectives. They have a range of services to assist you with Career Planning (such as Career Counselling for Subject Selection , Career Planning, Course or College Selection, Academic Development, and Child Development), Career Building (such as Exam Counselling , Exam Mentorship Program, Interview Preparation, Resume Writing, and Personality Development), and Career Growth (such as Job Switching, Career Restart, and Professional Growth). The Study Lamp is your reliable partner for a rewarding and satisfying career.

