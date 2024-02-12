Egyptian Foreign Minister Discusses Gaza In Slovenia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and senior Slovenian officials will hold talks about Middle East developments later on Monday in Ljubljana, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported.

They will specifically address the Gaza war and strategies to strengthen Egypt-Slovenia commercial ties.

The Egyptian minister is now in Slovenia on an official visit, and according to the STA, he will meet with Prime Minister Robert Golub, Foreign Minister Tanya Fagun and Economy Minister Matthias Hahn.

Minister Shoukry will attend the second meeting of the Egypt-Slovenia Committee for Economic Cooperation, which reviews existing economic cooperation between the two nations and establishes guidelines to further enhance these ties, following meetings with Slovenian officials.

Shoukry and his delegation are scheduled to meet with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Slovenian Minister of Economy Han, and representatives of Slovenian businesses operating in Egypt to discuss economic cooperation and support initiatives.

In 2022, the value of goods traded between Egypt and Slovenia valued آ€406 million. Egypt is Slovenia's most major trading partner in Africa, with 90 million euros worth of goods sent there and 316 million euros in imports. (end)

