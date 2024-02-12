Desert Group, Dulsco & DUTCO Win Titles Of The Arm Wrestling Competition Of The 5Th Labor Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Desert Group, Dulsco & DUTCO's players have won the titles of the arm wrestling competition of the 5th edition of the Labor Sports Tournament, the biggest of its kind, which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, under title“Their Happiness is Our Goal”.





Participants in the 5th edition of the Tournament, which will continue up to 11th March 2024, compete in 11 sports competitions; these are: basketball, football, road race, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi.





Saeed Khan of Desert Group won the heavy weight category's title of the competition, while Mohammed Aashlik from Dulsco secured the 1st place in the light weight category and Jawad Pait of DUTCO gained the middle weight category's title.





The arm wrestling competition's matches were refereed by Pradesh Mithal, the international champion in arm wrestling, and Anail Kumar, the international weightlifting champion.





Winners of the first three places besides winners of the individual titles in the arm wrestling competition were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, accompanied by representatives from DSC and the Positive Soul Initiative of Dubai Police. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition.





The arm wrestling competition was followed by huge numbers of spectators, including laborers & families, who all attended to watch the competition and support participating contestants.





The Tournament is taking place at 10 different locations; these are: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jeddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisna 4 and Al-Ghurair Residential Complex.





DSC organizes the“Labor Sports Tournament” to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC's strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.