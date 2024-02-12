J & K Tourism Shines At OTM Mumbai, Garners Overwhelming Response

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) MUMBAI, FEBRUARY 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Pavilion stole the spotlight at the prestigious Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) in Mumbai, leaving a lasting impression on travel representatives and professionals alike.

Showcasing a diverse array of tourism offerings and innovative initiatives, the pavilion garnered an overwhelming response throughout the three day event.

Part of a comprehensive promotional campaign spanning major cities across the country, the J&K Tourism Department's participation in OTM was marked by its extensive engagement with the visitors. Recognized with the Award for Excellence, the pavilion boasted 88 co-exhibitors, attracting a multitude of tourists, holidaymakers and travel industry insiders.

Visitors from all over the country including international delegates, flocked to the J&K Pavilion, engaging with officials and co-exhibitors from the Union Territory. The pavilion offered immersive experiences and interactive sessions, showcasing both popular and off-the-beat destinations and discussions on sustainable travel practices.

Key representatives from the Tourism Department including Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu and Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Director Tourism Kashmir, interacted with the delegates and media, highlighting the significant growth being witnessed in J&K tourism in recent years.

Emphasizing responsible and sustainable tourism, the government is actively developing 75 new offbeat destinations to alleviate the pressure on popular tourist spots while ensuring economic benefits reach remote areas. Private investment is being encouraged for infrastructure development, with a focus on ecologically balanced accommodation options like homestays. Looking ahead, the Tourism Department aims to further diversify tourism offerings, promoting adventure, pilgrimage, cultural, and niche activities such as bird watching and heritage tours. With a robust focus on enhancing visitor experiences, the sector is poised for continued growth.

OTM Mumbai, the country's premier international travel and tourism event, hosted over 1,600 exhibitors from 60 countries and 30 Indian states and UTs, underscoring its significance as a platform for global tourism promotion and collaboration. It is estimated that 60,000 trade visitors visited OTM Mumbai 2024.