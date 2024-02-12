Myanmar Commemorates 77Th Anniversary Of Union Day

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, Feb 12 (NNN-MNA) – Myanmar commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Union Day, with a state ceremony in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, this morning.

The Union Day marked the historic moment on Feb 12, 1947, when the country's national hero, General Aung San, along with over 20 ethnic leaders, signed the Panglong Agreement, pledging to strive for regaining independence from the British colonialists.

In his Union Day message, Chairman of the State Administration Council, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, said that, independence and sovereignty gained through union spirit of all ethnic people, will continue to be protected only through union spirit.

Min Aung Hlaing also urged all ethnic people, to protect the country for long-term existence with union spirit.

Over 1,000 representatives from government, and ethnic groups attended the ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw, where armed forces' guards of honour marched in a parade.

Various activities, including small- and medium-sized enterprises products expo, and horse-racing competitions, were also organised to commemorate the Union Day.– NNN-MNA

