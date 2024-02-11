Almost 17,000 War-Damaged Facilities Restored In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 17,000 facilities damaged by Russian aggression have been fully or partially restored in the Kyiv region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We continue working on the reconstruction of our region. Almost 17,000 facilities have already been fully and partially restored," the regional governor said.

According to him, one of the most effective mechanisms for reconstruction is the government's eRecovery program. In particular, more than 13,600 applications were submitted in the region within the first stage of compensation for current and overhaul repairs up to UAH 500,000.

"The executive committees have approved more than nine thousand positive decisions totaling more than one billion hryvnias," Kravchenko said.

He added that the work is ongoing, with applications being processed by special commissions set up in Kyiv region's territorial communities.

According to the regional governor, residents of the region have also submitted more than three thousand applications for certificates for the purchase of housing and funds for the construction of new housing.

"Over 800 certificates worth more than UAH 2.5 billion have already been generated," added Kravchenko.

As Ukrinform reported, 500 families have already used the eRecovery service, mostly in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.