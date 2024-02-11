Macron Postpones His Visit To Ukraine For Security Reasons Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Ukraine for security reasons.

That's according to the Voice of Europe with reference to the Challenges publication, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the planned visit to Ukraine on February 13 and 14 has been postponed. It was expected that during the visit, Macron could announce the signing of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

The France-Ukraine Business Council of Medef International, which had arranged for a“special mission” to Kyiv concurrently, also called off the journey.

Macron was also supposed to visit Odesa and announce the creation of a EUR 200 million fund, paid out as donations for civil projects carried out by French SMEs.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 17, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his visit to Ukraine next month and promised to hand over dozens of long-range SCALP missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He also announced his intention to personally sign a bilateral security agreement during the visit and added that France "is going to deliver a lot more equipment and help Ukraine with what it needs to defend its skies."