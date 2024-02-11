J & K Bank Opens Easy Banking Unit At Surinsar In Jammu

The EBU will provide the basic facilities of banking like cash deposit, cash withdrawal, account openings etc. to the people of the area.

The Bank's General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar e-inaugurated the EBU Surinsar in the presence of Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey, Cluster Heads with elected public representatives of the area, prominent persons and local residents present in good numbers at the base Branch Tootan-Di-Khui.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head reiterated the Bank's commitment citing its contribution in rendering the world class banking facilities to the people irrespective of their location and status. He said,“We will continue to expand as well as deepen our footprint to serve the people belonging to different geographies by extending the latest banking facilities and financial services to their nearest possible destinations. The EBU at Surinsar will go a long way in helping the people of the area in meeting their daily banking needs.”

While seeking support from the public, the GM assured them that the outlet will make every effort to meet the expectations of the people of the area.

People present at the base branch Tootan-di-Khui expressed their gratitude to the Bank management for opening an EBU in their area.“The EBU will definitely enhance the bonding of the people with the J&K bank”, they said.

Pertinently, it was a long outstanding demand of the people of the area which is being developed as an upcoming destination spot and is a major attraction for the tourists because of the shimmering Surinsar Lake.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now