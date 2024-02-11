Temperature To Rise To 23 C In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, and
mostly dry in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, on February 12, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan
Hydrometeorological Service.
It will be foggy in some places in the evening. The south wind
will replace the northwest wind in the morning.
The air temperature will be 5-9 degrees at night and 11-16
degrees during the day.
The weather conditions in Azerbaijan's regions are expected to
be mostly rainless. At night and in the morning there will be
occasional fog in some places. Moderate west wind will blow.
The air temperature will be 5-10° warm at night, 18-23° warm
during the day, 2° frost to 3° warm at night, and 8-13° warm during
the day.
MENAFN11022024000195011045ID1107837811
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.