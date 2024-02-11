Kavita Krishnamurthy Sends Surprise Video Msg To ‘Indian Idol 14’ Contestant

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The contestant of 'Indian Idol 14' Subhadeep Das received a special video message from singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, where she expressed how proud she is of the young talent and wished him the best for his journey.

In the new episode titled 'Gaane Aur Afsane with Javed Akhtar', the contestants paid tribute to Javed Sahab's contribution to the Indian film industry – who is celebrated for his work as a screenwriter, lyricist, and poet.

Contestant Subhadeep, who has impressed one and all with his performances, once again owned the stage by singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho' in his melodious voice.

Before the performance, Kavita Krishnamurthy, who previously sang with Shubhadeep during the Mega Auditions, sent him a special video message where she expresses how proud she is of him for reaching the Top 8.

Moved by this sweet surprise, Subhadeep, who was at a loss for words said:“The whole world loves Kavita Ji! I still can't believe that she said these kind words about me. The fact that she remembers my performance itself is a big deal to me. I feel so grateful.”

'Indian Idol Season 14' airs on Sony.

--IANS

sp/kvd