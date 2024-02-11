Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 Kicks Off Today

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The countdown begins for the 2024 edition of the Kingdom's largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry as Beautyworld Saudi Arabia takes place between 11th February – 13th February 2024 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).





Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 is the biggest edition yet – four times larger than previous editions and with over 350 exhibitors from 36+ participating countries across four halls. With demonstrations, conference insights and the best opportunity in the world for suppliers, brands, businesses and beauty professionals to network and explore, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is set to cement its position as one of the most globally important industry trade shows.

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia highlights for 2024

BeautyLIVE! at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia sees three days of demonstrations, training, artistry and showmanship for the very first time in KSA. From 'barber battles' to nail artistry and permanent make-up tutorials, the BeautyLIVE! stage will come alive with regional and global experts to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the beauty industry like never before. The BeautyLIVE! agenda for 2024 is bursting with evolving trends, the brightest brands and its finger on the international beauty pulse.

In another Saudi Arabia debut, The Next in Beauty Conference features an array of important industry sessions encompassing market intelligence, emerging trends, and revolutionary technologies reshaping the beauty sector on both a regional and global scale. As part of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024, for the first time, the three-day agenda will expose attendees to fresh viewpoints, new insights and advanced business strategies from a range of international trend analysts, key brand experts, educators and business leaders from around the world.

The Premium Club is an exclusive programme designed for visitors such as senior buyers & key decision makers in the industry. Visitors will enjoy complimentary benefits at the exhibition to fast-track and ease their Beautyworld experience. The Premium Club is designed to encourage key buyers to connect with exhibitors and have a pleasant, uninterrupted experience at the show. Qualifying participants will have access to The Premium Club lounge where the member can conduct meetings and enjoy coffee and light refreshments along with internet access and onsite assistance.

Meet the world in KSA. Over 35 countries are participating at Beautyworld Saudi Arabia in 2024. Country Pavilions from France, Turkey, Korea, South Africa, China and Hongkong will showcase some of the world's most unique brands, products and services in an opportunity for trade buyers to network, make business connections and collaborate internationally, as the world's beauty industry looks towards KSA for opportunity, sharing and growth.

Bilal Al-Baramawi, CEO of exhibition organizers 1st Arabia Exhibitions and Conferences, said:“The latest edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is four times bigger than previous iterations due to demand. This is a huge statement for the industry's growth and the global outlook for doing business in both KSA and across the GCC. We look forward to welcoming our visitors and exhibitors from more than 35 countries and growing the global reach of our local and regional brands.”

Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.

