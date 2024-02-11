Biden gets declared as old man with weak memory

(MENAFN) In a 345-page report released on Thursday, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel, Robert Hur, concluded that President Joe Biden put national security at risk by retaining and disclosing classified materials after leaving office as vice president. However, the report deemed indicting Biden for mishandling classified documents as unwarranted, citing concerns about the president's elderly age and poor memory.



Hur's investigation revealed evidence that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency while serving as a private citizen. The report highlighted Biden's apparent lack of memory and characterized him as an "elderly man with a poor memory," suggesting that a jury would be reluctant to convict the president.



In response to the long-awaited report, President Biden expressed satisfaction, stating, "I was pleased to see they reached the conclusion I believed all along they would reach – that there would be no charges brought in this case, and the matter is now closed."



However, Republican lawmakers criticized the decision not to prosecute Biden, drawing attention to the contrast with former President Donald Trump, who faces 40 felony charges for mishandling classified documents. The report's revelations about Biden's memory lapses, including difficulty recalling his vice presidency and his son Beau's death, fueled further condemnation from Republicans. United States House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan asserted that the report highlighted a double standard of justice, emphasizing concerns about Biden's fitness for office. Senator J.D. Vance from Ohio echoed these sentiments, calling the criminal justice system a "joke."



The DOJ's decision not to pursue charges against Biden raises questions about accountability, transparency, and the implications of a perceived double standard in the treatment of high-profile figures. The report's findings add fuel to the ongoing political debate, raising concerns about the effectiveness and fairness of the criminal justice system in handling cases involving public figures.







