Over 22M Tonnes Of Cargo Already Exported Through Ukrainian Sea Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already exported more than 22 million tonnes of cargo since the creation of a temporary sea corridor six months ago.

That's according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov , Ukrinform reports.

"More than 22 million tonnes of various goods have been exported since the creation of a temporary corridor through the Black Sea, which is called a Ukrainian corridor in the world. More than 700 vessels have used it since August," the report said.

According to Kubrakov, the modernization of the ports and related infrastructure – the network of roads and railways – with the proper security component will help increase these volumes by at least a quarter.

Kubrakov also said that the ports of the Odesa region, from which the goods are exported via the specified route, were once again attacked by Russian drones overnight. The attack damaged transshipment infrastructure and destroyed grain.

In total, since July 18 (the last day of operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative), almost 200 port infrastructure objects have been damaged as a result of Russian attacks on Ukrainian seaports and more than 26 civilians have been injured.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Kubrakov / Facebook