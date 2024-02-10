Jordan Chamber Of Commerce, Tunisian Ambassador Discuss Ways To Enhance Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq on Saturday met with Tunisia's Ambassador to Jordan Mufida Zaribi, to discuss boosting trade, industry and investment between the two countries.



Tawfiq also called for more partnerships between Jordanian and Tunisian companies, emphasising the importance of increasing collaboration among private sector institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He also highlighted that the current trade volume of $30 million between March and December 2023 was“below expectations”, despite significant growth in the past two years.



The meeting also focused on the potential of sectors such as information technology, tourism, food and pharmaceuticals, which offer competitive advantages for both countries.



It also aimed to expand the range of goods and services that benefit the business sectors of both nations and strengthen their collaboration.