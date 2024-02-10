Jordanians Rally In Amman, Other Cities In Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians took to the streets in Amman and other governorates on Friday prayers to denounce the Israeli assault on Gaza, which has killed thousands of Palestinians in 126 days.

Protesters called for an immediate end to the violence and the blockade of the coastal enclave, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The protesters also demanded that the international community hold Israel accountable for its crimes and violations against the people of Gaza, as well as the West Bank, where settlers and the Israeli forces have been rampaging.

The demonstrators expressed their appreciation for Jordan's role and efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in backing the Palestinian cause and resisting oppression and aggression.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to the Hashemite custodianship, which has always been the foremost advocate of the Palestinian cause and resilience.