Tait Communications Acquires Australian Manufacturer RFI Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) Tait Communications has acquired RFI Technology Solutions, a global leader in manufacturing and integrating high-performance coverage enhancement solutions for radio and cellular networks. Supported by a world-class engineering and R&D team, RFI brings over four decades of expertise supporting LMR, public safety and carrier markets globally ensuring reliable connectivity in complex and harsh environments.

Headquartered in New South Wales, Australia, RFI operates three Australian manufacturing facilities along with extension service delivery operations for its global customer base. With sales offices in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand RFI operates in adjacent sectors of the critical communications industry to those which Tait serves.

RFI will continue to operate as a standalone enterprise, under Chief Executive Officer Scott Magee. Tait Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr Yoram Benit, has welcomed the RFI team to the Tait group and spoke about the companies' compatibility.“Like Tait, RFI is a leader in its global sector. The companies complement each other in what we do with little overlap, and the markets we serve continue to grow and develop,” Dr Benit said.

“Tait has been a customer of RFI for many years and we stand by the quality and sophistication of their technology. Our aim is for both companies to continue to do what they do well and to look for opportunities in the future where we can synergise and support each other's growth.”

The RFI acquisition supports Tait's vision to provide industry leading communications solutions for its critical communications customers across the world.

