ADIB Continues to Drive Sustainability with "VOLT" Electric Vehicle Finance Program

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced that its financing program for electric cars, “Volt” has witnessed great demand from customers. The percentage of financing for green cars exceeded 2% of the total car financing, aligning with its commitment to promoting sustainability and supporting the UAE's net-zero economy goals.



Since its launch in September 2023, the VOLT program has experienced notable interest, with over 600 new auto finance bookings. The program offers a competitive financing rate starting from 1.79%, the lowest in the industry for new electric vehicles (EVs).



Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said: "The VOLT Electric Vehicle Finance program underscores the bank’s dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability. As evidenced by the numbers, we’ve witnessed tremendous success since the launch of the VOLT program. With over 600 new auto finance bookings, as ‘VOLT’ reflects the growing interest and impact of our commitment to sustainable financing.”



As part of ADIB’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the success of the VOLT program aligns seamlessly with the bank’s commitment to sustainable practices. The program’s achievements underline ADIB’s ongoing efforts to integrate environmental considerations into its financing initiatives. By continuing to promote sustainable options such as electric vehicle financing, ADIB reinforces its dedication to environmental responsibility and contributes to the broader goals of reducing carbon emissions. This aligns with ADIB’s overarching ESG strategy, ensuring a holistic approach to ethical banking practices that benefit both customers and the environment.





