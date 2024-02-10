NBO Holds Workshop On Online Trade Portal To Empower Businesses

(MENAFN- Mid-East) MUSCAT – In line with its commitment to empowering businesses and fostering growth by leveraging technology to deliver customer-centric solutions, National Bank of Oman (NBO) organised a workshop on its cutting-edge Online Trade Portal. The workshop, which featured a live demonstration of the portal, was held at the NBO Head Office recently. The workshop aimed to enhance the overall trade experience of NBO's corporate clients and facilitate the onboarding process for them, ensuring a smooth transition to the digital platform.

Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager and Head of Global Transaction Banking at NBO, said:“The Workshop on the Online Trade Portal underscores our commitment to providing innovative and efficient solutions to our corporate clients. We believe that it will serve as an interactive platform for corporate clients to gain first-hand experience of the Online Trade Portal's capabilities and functionalities. This digital offering is set to revolutionise the corporate banking experience as it not only streamlines their trade finance operations but also elevates their overall banking experience.”

The Online Trade Portal is a comprehensive platform that enables NBO's corporate clients to seamlessly execute transactions for a diverse array of trade products, including Letter of Credit, Guarantees, Loan Against Trust Receipts, and documentary collections. The portal provides real-time insights into transactions, offering clients immediate access to information such as transaction status, advice, swift messages, and outstanding balances.

Through the provision of real-time demonstrations and addressing inquiries, NBO seeks to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of the portal's capacity to improve business operations. This will empower clients to readily embrace the future of trade finance through seamless digital transformation.

NBO continues to play a pivotal role in the economic development of Oman by supporting businesses and individuals in achieving their financial goals. Comprehensive details regarding NBO's array of accounts, products, and exclusive offers are readily accessible at , available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre or via the user-friendly NBO App.