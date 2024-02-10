               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan Conducts Trade Relations With 198 Countries In 2023 Statistics Agency


2/10/2024 3:09:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the data from the Statistics Agency, in 2023, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62.6 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

The volume of foreign trade turnover increased by $12.1 billion, or 23.9%, compared to the same period of the previous year, the agency said.

Uzbekistan carried out trade relations with 198 countries in 2023.

The significant shares of the foreign trade turnover are attributed to China (21.9%), Russia (15.8%), Kazakhstan (7%), Türkiye (5%), and the Republic of Korea (3.7%).

The country's exports amounted to $24.4 billion (increased by 23.8%) during the reporting period. Imports, in the meantime, were recorded at $38.1 billion (up by 24%).

