Ukraine Working Out Various Scenarios To Preserve Macro-Financial Stability - NBU Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is exploring various scenarios to maintain macro-financial stability under any conditions, and at the same time expects that the rhythm of external financing will be normalized in the coming months.

This was reported on Facebook by the National Bank Governor, Andriy Pishnyi, Ukrinform saw.

"I met with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, during a high-level conference in Brussels. We had the opportunity to discuss preparations for the February mission's third review of the implementation of the EFF program," the report reads.

During the meeting, Pyshnyi assured the head of the IMF that Ukraine would continue to focus on working out all possible measures to preserve macro-financial stability. Currently, the National Bank is preparing for a detailed performance analysis, as well as a macro outlook and risk analysis.

expects mechanism of war risk insurance to come into effect in 202

"Of course, we are following the quite challenging process of the aid package approval in the U.S. At the same time, we remain within the limits of our base scenario and expect that the rhythm of external financing will be restored in the coming months," the head of the NBU emphasized.

He also added that in view of the current year, which is full of elections in many partner countries, Ukraine is working out various scenarios in order to preserve macro-financial stability under any conditions.

In addition, Pyshnyi once again noted that one of the positive scenarios that can contribute to the quicker economic recovery of Ukraine is gaining access to frozen Russian assets.