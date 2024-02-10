Kubrakov, US, UN Officials Discuss Restoration Of Critical Infrastructure, Housing In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has met with senior U.S. experts on national security and foreign policy and UNHCR's Representative in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing to discuss the restoration of critical infrastructure and housing in Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Kubrakov said more than 500 Ukrainian families had already purchased new housing under a compensation program and almost 39,000 had repaired their houses and apartments thanks to the state's targeted financial assistance. He also noted that Ukraine's partners, including the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, had helped rebuild more than 28,000 homes across the country.

Canada, Finland to work together to help rebuild Ukraine

He said that the ministry was working with the anti-corruption infrastructure for accountable and transparent reconstruction.

"We have developed an Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025. More than 50 risks have been identified and we are working with them. A strategy for the implementation of anti-corruption compliance has been developed for the ministry and all subsidiary agencies. We are doing the same in risk management," Kubrakov said.

The ministry conducted an assessment of risk management systems at the ministry and 28 state-owned enterprises and developed a risk management implementation strategy for the ministry, enterprises and agencies.

A Digital Reconstruction Ecosystem for Accountable Management (DREAM) has also been created, which contains complete information about each reconstruction project. Today, there are more than 1,500 restoration projects from all over the country, and the number is constantly growing.

"We are working to make the use of DREAM mandatory for all communities in the near future," Kubrakov said, adding that full information about all reconstruction projects should be available to everyone, especially international partners.

The ministry also involves international partners in monitoring the reconstruction processes. More than 200 infrastructure facilities financed by the European Investment Bank are monitored by UNDP.

Photo credit: gov