One Killed, Five Wounded By Russian Shelling In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 66 shelling attacks on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on February 9, killing one person and wounding five others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 66 shelling attacks, firing 353 shells from artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, and aircraft. [...] One person was killed and five others were injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, the occupiers fired 52 shells at Kherson.

The invaders hit residential areas in the region's towns and villages, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district and a garage cooperative in Kherson.

On February 8, two people were killed and one was injured in the Kherson region.