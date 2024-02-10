Minister Of Emigration Meets Bahraini Ambassador To Discuss Cooperation, Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Sahar Gendi, the Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs, met with Fouzia bint Abdullah Zainal, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Egypt and the Permanent Representative to the Arab League, to discuss ways of cooperation.

The Minister of Immigration said that Egypt and Bahrain have distinguished and historical relations, with common bonds, especially in the exceptional relationship between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the alignment in visions and common issues on various levels, including regional ones.

She added that there is a special bond between Egypt and Bahrain and that she always meets with the Egyptian community in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where they feel at home and appreciate the significant support from the Bahraini Kingdom for Egyptian residents in Bahrain.

Gendi affirmed that the political leadership attaches great importance to Egyptian and expatriate communities and that the ministry is keen to meet with Egyptian communities abroad to familiarize them with the state's steps and procedures and to provide support and assistance to them, through initiatives, programs, or discounts.

She also emphasized that direct communication and rapprochement with all Egyptians abroad are among the priorities of the Ministry of Immigration, as they are a significant soft power for the Egyptian state and ambassadors of the homeland abroad.

The Minister of Immigration spoke about the leap witnessed by the Egyptian state in various fields and the importance of the participation of the private sector and civil society institutions in the state's projects to continue the path of development, and to attract more local and foreign investments.

For her part, the Bahraini Ambassador emphasized the depth and strength of the fraternal and historical relations between Egypt and Bahrain in various fields, under the auspices of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his brother President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and their keenness to push bilateral relations to broader horizons. She said that the history of relations between the two countries is filled with positions that reflect the friendly relations between the two peoples, which has deepened the bonds between the two brotherly countries.

She also expressed her keenness to strengthen cooperation ties with Egypt and said that Bahrain has a great interest in the Egyptian community and provides support and assistance to them, as they are in their second home. She praised Egypt's achievements, especially the New Administrative Capital project, as it represents a qualitative leap in the journey of sustainable development and a model for attracting diverse investments.

She pointed out that during the era of President El-Sisi, Egypt was advancing in the path of development to build and advance its progress.

The Bahraini Ambassador said that there are also commonalities between the Egyptian and Bahraini peoples, in addition to the distinguished relationship between President El-Sisi and King Hamad, a fraternal relationship aimed at the interest of both countries and the entire Arab nation amid the crises and challenges facing the Arab region from various aspects. She stressed her keenness to inform Egyptian investors about investment opportunities in Bahrain and to inform Bahraini investors about promising investment opportunities in Egypt.