Security Forces Eliminate Five Terrorists In Dera Ismail Khan Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Dera Ismail Khan: In a significant intelligence-based operation, security forces neutralized five terrorists, including their leader, in the Madi area on January 10.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted following credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists. Among those eliminated was Shafiullah Shafi, a key figure in the group.

The forces recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from the slain terrorists, who were reportedly involved in against security personnel and targeted killings of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation was also carried out to ensure the area was cleared of any remaining threats.

The ISPR reiterated that Pakistan's security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country.