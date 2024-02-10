AU Urges Senegal To Consult, Dialogue After Delaying Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The African Union Commission's president, Moussa Faki, has urged Senegal to resolve the political crisis in the country through consultation, understanding and dialogue, after the postponement of the presidential elections sparked tensions and violence.

He expressed his concern about this delay announced by Senegalese President Macky Sall, last Saturday, which moved the elections from 25 February to an unknown date. He called on the Senegalese authorities to hold the elections as soon as possible, in a transparent, peaceful and harmonious manner.

The Senegalese president announced during a televised speech last Saturday, the cancellation of a decree that set the date of the presidential elections on 25 February, after a parliamentary committee was formed to investigate two judges from the Constitutional Council, who were accused of lacking integrity.

The Constitutional Council of Senegal had decided to disqualify two judges (Democratic Party leader Karim Wade and opposition leader Ousmane Sonko), which stirred controversy in the country.

On 26 November, President Sall signed a decree that set the start of the presidential elections on February 25, but the decision, which came hours before the beginning of the election campaigns, delayed the date indefinitely.