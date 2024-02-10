Ukraine Recovers Assets Of Russian Oligarch Ivan Savvidi, His Wife

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has sustained a claim filed by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry against Russian oligarch Ivan Savvidi and his wife, Kiriyaki Savvidi, and recovered their assets in favor of the state.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On February 8, 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) made a decision to sustain the claim filed by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry against Savvidi Ivan Ignatyevich and Savvidi Kiriyaki Georgievna, with the involvement of non-party interveners, such as PentoPak Private Joint-Stock Company, Atlantis-Pak Ukraine Subsidiary, regarding the application of sanctions stipulated in Clause 1-1, Part 1, Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Sanctions',” the report states.

In particular, the HACC recovered in favor of the state the assets, which are indirectly owned by Kiriyaki Savvidi through Costeram Holdings Limited and in relation to which Ivan Savvidi can take actions identical to the exercise of the right of disposal, namely 100% of shares in PentoPak PrJSC and 100% of the authorized capital of Atlantis-Pak Ukraine Subsidiary.

The claim was prepared by the Ukrainian Justice Ministry based on the materials of the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation and other government agencies, as well as public organizations.

A reminder that Ivan Savvidi is a Russian businessman of Greek origin who has close ties to the Russian government and Russia's ruling party United Russia. He serves as the President of the Federal National and Cultural Autonomy of the Greeks of Russia, providing ideological support for the actions of the aggressor state by glorifying Russia's president and military personnel involved in military actions in Ukraine. The above activity has a permanent and long-term nature and has been carried out by him since 2014.

Ivan Savvidi's wife, Kiriyaki Savvidi, is the nominal owner of a number of companies with business operations being in fact conducted by her husband.