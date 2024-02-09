Tourism Minister Urges To Develop Al-Qastal Palace As Key Component Of Islamic Hajj Route

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 9 (Petra)-- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi, on Friday, checked on Al-Qastal Palace, which is located in southern Amman.
Qaisi gave the Department of Public Antiquities (DoA) and the ministry teams instructions to improve the location from a tourist perspective and turn it into a ready-to-visit destination for both Jordanian and foreign tourists.
He also gave instructions to a team from the DoA to visit the site and establish a timeline for the implementation of a rehabilitation program that is commensurate with its significant historical and heritage value. This will ensure that the site serves as a major component of the Islamic Hajj route and a source of sustainable development for the local there.
The Umayyad Arabs constructed Al-Qastal Palace, which is regarded as one of the oldest Umayyad palaces in Jordan. It has an archeological complex with a royal hall, a celestial courtyard, and a collection of structures and watchtowers.
A number of Umayyad and Abbasid palaces, including Al-Qastal Palace, attest to Jordan's historical significance to the Arab-Islamic civilization.
