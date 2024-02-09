NEHHDC & BTC Collaborate To Preserve Local Handicrafts

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Feb 9 (KNN) The North-eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The objective of the MoU is to preserve the cultural heritage and advance the handicrafts of Bodoland.

NEHHDC emphasised that this agreement underscores their mutual dedication to promoting and bolstering the thriving local handicrafts and handloom sector within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Through this collaboration, NEHHDC and BTC intend to initiate various endeavours aimed at safeguarding and promoting the cultural heritage of the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The partnership seeks to not only preserve traditional crafts but also to stimulate socio-economic growth by providing local artisans and craftsmen with opportunities to showcase their skills on a broader platform.

NEHHDC views the MoU as a significant step towards fostering cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and sustainable development in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The formal signing of the MoU took place with Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member, Bodoland Territorial Council and Brigadier (Retired) Rajiv Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NEHHDC.

BTC in Assam is designated as the sixth scheduled area under the constitution of India.

With a united vision and collaborative efforts, NEHHDC and BTC are poised to make substantial progress in promoting traditional craftsmanship and conserving heritage.

The signing ceremony, symbolising a joint endeavour towards preserving the rich traditional heritage of the Bodoland territorial region (BTR), was held at the Bodoland Guest House in Guwahati.

