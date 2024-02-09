US, Uzbekistan Envoys In Washington Discuss Afghanistan Issues

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Special Representative of the United States for Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan discussed the status of Afghan women with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Washington.

Rina Amiri, the Special Representative of the United States for Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan, said on Thursday, February 8th, on her social media platform X, that she had a constructive conversation about taking a comprehensive stance supporting the rights of Afghan women and men with Ambassador Furqat Siddikov of Uzbekistan in Washington.

The U.S. Special Representative for Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan stated that the meeting also touched upon the significance of Uzbekistan's role in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States also described the meeting and conversation with the U.S. Special Representative for Women, Girls, and Human Rights in Afghanistan as constructive.

He mentioned that they discussed ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia and the best ways to support the people of Afghanistan.

It's worth noting that Uzbekistan, like other countries worldwide, has not yet recognized the caretaker government of Afghanistan, although control of the Afghan Embassy in Tashkent has recently been entrusted to the representative of the caretaker government.

Discussions between diplomatic representatives highlight the international concern for the situation in Afghanistan, especially regarding the rights and well-being of women and girls.

Collaborative efforts between countries are crucial in addressing the challenges facing Afghanistan and promoting peace and stability in the region.

