Ports Of Kazakhstan And Greece To Co-Op For TITR Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Ambassador of
Kazakhstan to Greece Erlan Baudarbek-Kozhataev has held a meeting
with the Mayor of the Greek city of Piraeus Giannis Moralis, during
which the parties reached an agreement to establish cooperation
between the cities of Aktau and Piraeus, Trend reports, referring
to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Mayor Moralis briefed the ambassador on the growth strategies
for Greece's largest port, situated within the city. This port
boasts feeder connection to the Mediterranean, Black, and Adriatic
seas, along with rail and road links to Balkan and Central European
countries.
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhataev highlighted the potential
collaboration between Kazakhstan and Greece in leveraging
logistical opportunities to enhance the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR), utilizing the seaports of Aktau and
Kuryk.
Moralis expressed keen interest in bolstering enduring
partnerships with Aktau, particularly in economy, tourism, and
cultural and humanitarian ties.
In this context, the Ambassador in agreement with the head of
Kazakhstan's Mangystau region government Nurlan Nogaev invited the
delegation of Piraeus to Aktau soon.
Piraeus, the fourth largest European port following Rotterdam,
Hamburg, and Antwerp, is a pivotal hub for international
transportation in the Mediterranean. In 2022, it managed
approximately 4.35 million TEU of sea containers and boasts a
storage area spanning 180,000 m2 with an annual throughput capacity
of 25 million tons. Additionally, Piraeus serves as Greece's
primary passenger port, catering to nearly 18 million passengers
annually.
The Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight systems
of China and the European Union via Central Asia, the Caucasus,
Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.
A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure connects
Caspian and Black Seas ferry terminals with the railway networks of
China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor supports greater cargo movement from China
to Türkiye and onward to European nations, as well as in the
opposite direction.
A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, which is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
