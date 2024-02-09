Boldt Hires Law & Public Affairs Specialist As Partner In Brussels

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS - Pan-European business strategy and communications consultancy Boldt has appointed Andrew Johnson

as a partner in its Brussels office.



Johnson has worked across EU and international law, public affairs and communications for more than 30 years, including campaigns covering food and drink regulation, environmental policy, internal market liberalisation, and healthcare and wellness.



After starting his career in UK private legal practice, Johnson served in the British Army Legal Corps and practised EU antitrust and regulatory law in Brussels, before moving into public affairs, latterly as a partner and senior advisor at Rud Pedersen.



Boldt managing partner Jeremy Galbraith said:“I am pleased to welcome Andrew to the team at this pivotal moment, as we embark on a new chapter with US agency BPI . Andrew brings a wealth of experience in public affairs, communications, strategy, and politics, coupled with an extensive network that will undoubtedly benefit our clients. I look forward to working with him and continuing to drive our growth.”



Johnson added:“I strongly believe that the partner-lead approach, combining senior and strategic expertise with a bright and motivated consultant team, is the best approach to meet the complex and expanding public affairs needs in this increasingly complex climate. I am confident that Jeremy, our partners throughout Europe and in the US, provide this superbly and I look forward to contributing”.



Boldt recently hired former BCW Germany public affairs lead Ferdinand Sackofsky as a partner in Berlin.

