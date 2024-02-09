Failure To Prevent Armenia's War Crimes Fuels A Sense Of Impunity In That Country - Azerbaijani Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The failure of
the international community to prevent Armenia's war crimes serves
no other purpose than to fuel a sense of impunity in that country,
Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev wrote
on his social network X, Trend reports.
Mustafayev emphasized that the coincidence of Armenia's joining
the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court with the
detection of a new mass grave in Khojaly, where Armenian military
formations killed more than 600 Azerbaijani civilians, is highly
symbolic.
