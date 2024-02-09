Dale Steyn Wants Baartman In South Africa's T20 WC Squad, Says He Is Similar To Mohd Shami

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Former South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn compared SA20 league season 2 leading wicket-taker Ottniel Baartman with India's Mohammad Shami and wants him in South Africa's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape pace bowler Bartman was sensational with the ball when he clinched a double-wicket maiden against Durban's Super Giants in Qualifier 1 of SA20 Season 2. The right-arm seamer has been consistent throughout the competition for the Sunrisers, with his 4-10 propelling him to the top of the SA20 wicket-takers leaderboard.

When asked about Baartman's consistency in the league, Steyn was awestruck and compared him with Mohammad Shami due to precision in his bowling.“He is simply remarkable. When you see his seam position it is similar to Mohammad Shami. I have never seen such seam position in any other South African bowler, he is just like Shami,” Steyn told IANS.

“The most important part of pace bowling is your wrist position and where you are landing the seam of the ball, and when I see Baartman he bowls similar to Shami. I mean, we saw what Shami is capable of. He doesn't need anything from the pitch. It's his seam and wrist that does the game. We all saw what he did in World Cup 2023. He single-handedly carried the team. Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada all are close to other great bowlers but what separates Baartman is his seam position and accurate length of the delivery. The way he bowled in the Qualifiers against the quality bowling was simply outstanding.”

Ottniel Baartman has 16 wickets to his name in only seven matches at a brilliant average of 12.18 in SA20 Season 2. Steyn also for Barrtman's inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad and emphasised his key role in the Caribbean conditions.

“He (Baartman) with Rabada, Ngidi, Nortje and others can dominate in those conditions. The selectors should keep an eye on him, he can perform in the pressure, bowl in the death, and in the powerplays too. He can be the real trump card for the Proteas if taken care of properly. I want him in the T20 squad. He deserves it,” he added.

However, with no prior international experience, Bartman's dream debut lies in the hands of the selectors. He has a terrific record in domestic cricket with 84 wickets under his belt in only 58 matches, Baartman is among the gems of SA20. He is the leading wicket-taker and his performance in the ongoing SA20 league has already drawn the attention.

--IANS

hs/bsk/