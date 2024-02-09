               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Foundation For Ethnic Understanding Congratulates Azerbaijan President On His Stunning Victory In Election


2/9/2024 6:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay

President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his thumping victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

“Congratulations to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection.

I greatly admire my distinguished friend for his outstanding leadership in establishing Azerbaijan as one of the beacons of interreligious and intercultural dialogue and coexistence in the world and for his exemplary support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” Rabbi Marc Schneier said on his official account.

MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107832665

