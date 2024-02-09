President Of Foundation For Ethnic Understanding Congratulates Azerbaijan President On His Stunning Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding
Rabbi Marc Schneier has congratulated President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his thumping victory in the snap
presidential election, Azernews reports.
“Congratulations to H.E. President Ilham Aliyev on his
reelection.
I greatly admire my distinguished friend for his outstanding
leadership in establishing Azerbaijan as one of the beacons of
interreligious and intercultural dialogue and coexistence in the
world and for his exemplary support of the State of Israel and the
Jewish people,” Rabbi Marc Schneier said on his official
account.
