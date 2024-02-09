               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's ASCO Wraps Up Fixing One Of Its Tankers


2/9/2024 5:11:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The overhaul of the tanker "Kahraman Khalilbeyli" belonging to the Marine Transport Fleet of Azerbaijan Sea Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has been completed, Trend reports via ASCO.

The repairs were done at the Zygh ship repair and construction facility. During the repair, the tanker's underwater and surface areas were cleaned and painted three times. Painting was also done on the main deck and the vessel's machinery. In addition to the main engine, coolers, pumps, and other machinery, the ship's auxiliary steam boilers were restored, and new auxiliary engines were installed.

In addition, the tanker received hull welding, electrical installation, plumbing, and automation upgrades. The tanker is outfitted with a contemporary radar system, a gyrocompass, and other features.

The tanker, which had completed its test cruise, was returned to service. The vessel's first voyage will be to the port of Turkmenbashi.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN09022024000187011040ID1107832497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search