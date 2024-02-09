Azerbaijan's ASCO Wraps Up Fixing One Of Its Tankers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The overhaul of
the tanker "Kahraman Khalilbeyli" belonging to the Marine Transport
Fleet of Azerbaijan Sea Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has
been completed, Trend reports via ASCO.
The repairs were done at the Zygh ship repair and construction
facility. During the repair, the tanker's underwater and surface
areas were cleaned and painted three times. Painting was also done
on the main deck and the vessel's machinery. In addition to the
main engine, coolers, pumps, and other machinery, the ship's
auxiliary steam boilers were restored, and new auxiliary engines
were installed.
In addition, the tanker received hull welding, electrical
installation, plumbing, and automation upgrades. The tanker is
outfitted with a contemporary radar system, a gyrocompass, and
other features.
The tanker, which had completed its test cruise, was returned to
service. The vessel's first voyage will be to the port of
Turkmenbashi.
