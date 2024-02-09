Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size 2024-32: Industry Trends, Statistics And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled “Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a detailed analysis of the global water treatment chemicals market size, drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

The global water treatment chemicals market size reached US$ 38.0 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.4 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during

2024-2032.

What are Water Treatment Chemicals?

Water treatment chemicals are substances employed to cleanse and refine water for a variety of purposes, including drinking, industrial applications, and irrigation. These substances are introduced into water to eliminate impurities, pollutants, and harmful microorganisms, thereby enhancing its quality and safety. Common water treatment chemicals encompass coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, pH regulators, and corrosion inhibitors. Coagulants and flocculants aid in the removal of suspended particles and organic materials from the water, while disinfectants like chlorine are utilized to eradicate detrimental bacteria and viruses. The use of water treatment chemicals is indispensable for ensuring the provision of safe and pure water for human consumption and industrial processes.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the water treatment chemicals industry?

The increasing need for water treatment chemicals across various industrial sectors is a significant catalyst for market expansion. Water treatment chemicals play a crucial role in diverse applications such as geothermal power generation, fertilizer production, refining industries, and petrochemical manufacturing, fueling market growth.

Additionally, the growing adoption of saline water treatment methods to address the rising demand for water resources is contributing to the market's expansion. Furthermore, substantial investments in sewage water treatment plants are playing a pivotal role in propelling the global water treatment chemicals market's growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Lonza

The DOW Chemical Company

Snf Floerger Suez S.A.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the water treatment chemicals market on the basis of

type

and

end-user

Breakup by Type:





Coagulants and Flocculants

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Biocides and Disinfectants

Ph Adjusters and Softeners

Defoaming Agents Others

Breakup by End-User:



Municipal

Power

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

