Kiersten Blest Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With Success Redefined, Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

TEGA CAY, SC, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kiersten Blest, in a powerful collaboration with world-renowned author Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. The book made its much-anticipated debut on February 1st, 2024.



Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.



Kiersten's instrumental chapter, titled,“Success Comes Only From Within”, played an essential role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Kiersten Blest:

Kiersten Blest is a Board Certified Master Success Coach, Master Practitioner of NLP, and a Certified Practitioner of Soul Realignment®, EFT, and Quantum Human DesignTM. She is a graduate of Bentley University with a BS in Business Management and has a long-standing career in Global Human Resources and Executive Coaching with Fortune 100 companies.

Kiersten is widely recognized for her expertise in helping individuals and small business owners figure out what makes them naturally successful, get clarity on their goals, and then unravel old ways of being and thinking that no longer serve their happiness and success.

She's known for her unique ability to quickly identify the root cause of resistance and her unique approach of blending science with energetic and spiritual insights.

She also co-authored the #1 Best Selling Books,“Becoming Positively Awesome” and“All the Answers Are Within: Learning to Trust Your Inner Guidance” in 2023.

Originally from the Northeast, Kiersten resides in South Carolina with her son and amazing life partner, whom she's been blessed to know for more than forty-five years.

