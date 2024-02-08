EU Signs Agreement On Support For Earthquake In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the participation of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and
Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay and EU
Commission Member Responsible for Harmonization and Reforms Elisa
Ferreira, a bilateral authorization agreement was signed regarding
the 400 million euro grant package committed by the EU due to
earthquakes.
Speaking after the signing, Bozay said that Turkiye had signed a
deal on support from the EU for the earthquake in Turkiye last
year.
"We signed the agreement that will mobilise 400 million euros
from the EU Solidarity Fund to Turkey, representing the largest
part of the EU's commitment.".
Reminding that Turkiye was shaken in an unprecedented way by two
devastating earthquakes in February 2023, Bozay said, "The strong
solidarity shown by our friends was our consolation. The EU and its
member countries were among the first to lend a helping hand. We
are grateful for the support they provided after the earthquake. We
are grateful for the recovery efforts of our European friends in
the earthquake hit regions. We were also deeply impressed by his
solidarity in helping".
Bozay noted that the necessary preparatory work has been carried
out regarding the details of what will be done with the support to
be provided.
"I would like to express our hope that the commitments made by
all countries at the conference will be implemented in the coming
days."
Bozay stated that, considering the extent of the destruction,
the amount to be released with this agreement will only cover a
small part of the comprehensive reconstruction efforts.
"The allocated funds are for various purposes, including the
construction of schools and hospitals in the regions affected by
the earthquake, as well as the restoration of structures within the
scope of cultural heritage," Bozay said.
Bozay invited EU Commission member Ferreira to Turkiye to see
the work on site and emphasized that the priorities are concrete
projects that will improve the conditions in the region.
Elisa Ferreira, EU Commission Member Responsible for Cohesion
and Reforms, said: "Yesterday was the first anniversary of the
devastating earthquakes centered in Turkiye. One of the most severe
disasters ever recorded in the region shocked us all. There was
great sadness for the lives lost and the destroyed houses in
Europe."
On this occasion, expressing her condolences once again on
behalf of the EU Commission, Ferreira said, "The EU is in
solidarity with Turkiye and has promised to provide assistance.
Today marks one of the milestones of this commitment."
Ferreira stated that the 400 million euros to be provided from
the EU Solidarity Fund is the largest amount ever given to a
candidate country and that Turkiye has received support from this
fund for the first time.
“The damage was done in a nightmarish 65 seconds, but rebuilding
will take years," said Ferreira, emphasising that the EU is ready
to provide guidance and support throughout the implementation
period.
Ferreira said: "I regret to say that natural disasters caused by
climate change are increasing. That is why the EU Commission
proposed to increase the size of the Solidarity Fund. Last week,
this was adopted by the EU Council. This will respond more
adequately to the increasing needs wherever they are."
In response to the AA correspondent's question about the
importance of the agreement, Ferreira said, "It is important that
we help ourselves within Europe, and candidate countries are of
course given special treatment in this regard. Therefore, we hope
that this symbol of solidarity will help strengthen mutual trust
with an important country like Turkiye."
Turkiye's Permanent Representative to the EU, Ambassador Faruk
Kaymakcı, and EU Commission officials attended the signing
ceremony.
Deputy Minister Bozay stated that they appreciated the leading
role of the EU in organising the International Donors Conference
held in Brussels on March 20, 2023, and said, "Today, we are here
to announce an important step towards fulfilling the EU's 1 billion
euro commitment at the conference."
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107830225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.