Zelensky Meets With Zaluzhnyi And Thanks Him For Two Years Of Work

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about it on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"I met with General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. I thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine," the Head of State said.

He informed that he had discussed with Zaluzhnyi what kind of renewal the Armed Forces require and who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces.

"The time for such a renewal is now," the President emphasized.

CinCnames Ukraine's three main objectives for 2024 in ongoing war

At the same time, Zelensky added that he had offered Zaluzhnyi to stay in the team. "We will definitely win! Glory to Ukraine!" the head of state summarized.

As reported, on the evening of January 29, several Telegram channels spread information that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from his post.

There was also information about the alleged dismissal of Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The Ministry of Defense issued a denial, without specifying who it was about.

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov told Ukrinform that Zelensky did not dismiss Zaluzhnyi.