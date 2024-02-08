|
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Wiklund
08.02.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Wiklund
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
8 February 2024 at 17.00 EET
Kjersti Wiklund, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 11,000 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kjersti Wiklund
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 51521/11/12
Transaction date: 2024-02-07
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 328
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(2): Volume: 430
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(3): Volume: 301
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(4): Volume: 600
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(5): Volume: 367
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(6): Volume: 414
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(7): Volume: 296
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(8): Volume: 540
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(9): Volume: 2,089
Unit price: 122.3 SEK
(10): Volume: 1,618
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(11): Volume: 167
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(12): Volume: 45
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(13): Volume: 125
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(14): Volume: 684
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(15): Volume: 1,235
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(16): Volume: 343
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(17): Volume: 296
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(18): Volume: 349
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
(19): Volume: 773
Unit price: 122.28 SEK
Aggregated transactions (19):
Volume: 11,000
Volume weighted average price: 122.28975 SEK
For further information:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme,
Group Corporate Communication,
+358
10
416 8023
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 8 February 2024.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
...
or visit
.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Nordea Bank Abp
|
| Smålandsgatan 17
|
| 105 71 Stockholm
|
| Sweden
| ISIN:
| FI4000297767
| Valor:
| A2N6F4
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1833809
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service