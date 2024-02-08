Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Wiklund

08.02.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST



Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Wiklund

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

8 February 2024 at 17.00 EET

Kjersti Wiklund, a member of the Board of Directors, has acquired in total 11,000 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kjersti Wiklund

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51521/11/12

Transaction date: 2024-02-07

Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 328







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(2): Volume: 430







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(3): Volume: 301







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(4): Volume: 600







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(5): Volume: 367







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(6): Volume: 414







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(7): Volume: 296







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(8): Volume: 540







Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(9): Volume: 2,089





Unit price: 122.3 SEK

(10): Volume: 1,618





Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(11): Volume: 167







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(12): Volume: 45







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(13): Volume: 125







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(14): Volume: 684







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(15): Volume: 1,235





Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(16): Volume: 343







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(17): Volume: 296







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(18): Volume: 349







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

(19): Volume: 773







Unit price: 122.28 SEK

Aggregated transactions (19):

Volume: 11,000

Volume weighted average price: 122.28975 SEK



For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme,

Group Corporate Communication,

+358

10

416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 17.00 EET on 8 February 2024.









This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact

...

or visit

.

End of Media Release



Language: English Company: Nordea Bank Abp Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: FI4000297767 Valor: A2N6F4 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1833809