PANDORA, An ERC404 Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PANDORA, a ERC404 token, in the NFT & DeFi Area. For all CoinW users, the PANDORA/USDT trading pair and PANDORAx3 ETF will be officially available for trading on February 8, 2024, at 9:00 (UTC).







Introducing Pandora – A Fusion of ERC20 and ERC721

Leveraging the innovative ERC404 token standard, Pandora introduces a novel approach to NFT fractionalization, offering unprecedented liquidity and utility to the world of digital assets.

Launched on February 2nd, Pandora emerges as the first project to utilize the ERC404 token standard, ingeniously blending ERC20 and ERC721 functionalities. This hybrid model enables users to purchase PANDORA tokens on Uniswap V3, granting them ownership of ERC404 tokens and, by extension, fractional ownership of Pandora Replicants – the project's unique NFTs. Additionally, these Replicants can be directly acquired on OpenSea, showcasing Pandora's seamless integration with leading NFT marketplaces.

A Breakthrough in NFT Liquidity and Interchangeability

Pandora sets a new precedent by achieving fluid interchangeability between NFTs and tokens. The protocol allows users to mint NFTs directly by acquiring multiple tokens from the pool and offers an innovative solution for selling NFTs without the need for bids, addressing a common challenge in the NFT space.

Pandora's Market Presence and Community Engagement

With a burgeoning community of over 20,500 Twitter followers and 4,574 Telegram group members, Pandora has quickly established a robust presence in the crypto community. The project's unique approach to NFT fractionalization and liquidity has garnered significant attention, paving the way for a new era in digital asset ownership.

Tokenomics

Pandora boasts a total supply of 10,000 PANDORA tokens and Replicants, with approximately 5,000 currently in circulation. The project team has strategically purchased 5,000 tokens from the market to support operations and reward team efforts. An additional 700 tokens are set for a linear release over one month, demonstrating Pandora's commitment to sustainable project growth and token distribution.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent PANDORA prize pool will be up for grabs from February 8th, 2024, at 9:00 to February 14th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC).

About PANDORA

Pandora is the first ERC404, an experimental hybrid implementation of ERC20 / ERC721, providing native liquidity and fractionalization of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). For each token held, an address receives a replica from the corresponding NFT collection. This innovation provides persistent liquidity and semi-interchangeability for all assets in the collection. In its current implementation, ERC404 effectively isolates ERC20 / ERC721 standard logic or introduces pathways where possible.