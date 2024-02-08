Inspired By Deepika's 'Padmaavat' Look, Shruti Choudhary Dons 10 Kg Lehenga For Wedding Sequence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Shruti Choudhary wore an exquisite 10 kg lehenga for a wedding sequence for the show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', and revealed that her inspiration for pulling off this look was Deepika Padukone's character from 'Padmaavat'.

The show revolves around Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary and Veer (Shagun Pandey), who are as different as chalk and cheese. The viewers recently witnessed Bulbul and Veer's grand wedding taking place amid the chaos in their lives.

Enlivening the wedding sequence, Shruti looked gorgeous as a bride, as she wore a splendid traditional red lehenga.

Accentuated with brocade material and zardozi work, the regal lehenga resonates with the vibe of a bride who stands by her roots. She completed her look by pairing it with a maang tika, and a statement Kundan necklace.

Paying homage to the Bollywood magnum opus 'Padmaavat', Shruti mesmerised the audiences by donning a look reminiscent of Deepika's iconic character of Rani Padmavati.

Draped in the resplendent 10 kg lehenga, Shruti exuded elegance and charisma as she brought to life the essence of the legendary queen with poise and grace.

Shruti said: "My look as a bride in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' evokes the grandeur of the Rajputana culture. That's why I thought it was best to borrow inspiration from my favourite actor Deepika Padukone, who floored us all as Rani Padmavati in 'Padmaavat'."

"Every step that she took while walking towards the camera was spellbinding to watch and I was thrilled to be emulating her. Interestingly enough, the character I'm essaying navigates the nuances of love, sacrifice and honour, just like the queen in the movie," she shared.

The actress added that it is a thrill to be mirroring her (Deepika's) grace in the show.

"It was rewarding to embody a Rajasthani bride. Donning this gorgeous creation that weighs about 10 kg had its challenges, such as the heat and the long shoot schedule. But something magical happened when the camera began rolling and I forgot about the weight of the lehenga. All the hard work that went into enlivening the wedding sequence paid off when I saw the final edit," she said.

In the current storyline, after marriage with Veer, Bulbul is trying to get Veer and Drishti close again, not knowing that Rana is plotting to make her look bad in front of Veer.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs on Colors.

