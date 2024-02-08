IAA Announces The 2024 French Fashion Awards Celebrating Excellence In Global Fashion Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 French Fashion Awards Call for Entries

2024 French Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold & Silver

French Footwear Design Awards

French Sportswear Design Awards

French Advertising Awards

Presenting the latest addition for the International Awards Associate (IAA) – the 2024 French Fashion Awards.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

PARIS, PR, FRANCE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Presenting the latest addition for the International Awards Associate (IAA) – the 2024 French Fashion Awards . This international fashion design competition is dedicated to celebrating design excellence in the global fashion industry, honouring designers worldwide who are actively seeing fashion as more than fabric and thread, but as a canvas for innovation, a statement of style, and a reflection of cultural evolution.

“Starting strong in 2024, we celebrate visionaries who challenge norms and pioneer the future in the vast realm of fashion design," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. " Join us today and elevate the art of fashion, presenting exceptional designs to the world, being at the forefront of fashion evolution.”

In search of fashion visionaries, the competition exhibits dedication in recognising fashion designers, stylists, brands, icons, creative professionals, or emerging talents globally who are eager to showcase their latest collections and avant-garde pieces to a global audience, who dare to chart new territories in design, challenge the environment as trendsetters, and exhibit a fearless approach to fashion.

The French Fashion Awards recognises design excellence in the form of high fashion and sophisticated artistry in the forms of many. Some of the notable categories honoured are: Haute Couture , Ready-to-Wear, Accessories, Footwear, Marketing & Advertising, Sportswear, Fashion Icon and Rising Design Stars (Student Submissions).

Leading the fashion revolution today, the French Fashion Awards has brought together a Grand Jury Panel, a group of internationally renowned experts in the world of fashion and creativity. There will be a total of four winning levels, the Special Recognition of the Year, Platinum Gold, and Silver Winners. As a representation of the highest honours of the award, the 'Special Recognition of the Year' title resembles only the top of creativity and innovation in the fashion world, and will be awarded with an elegant Maia Statuette, celebrating inspirational sparks of fashion worldwide.

Maia promotes the spirit of fashion's rich history, honouring creative fashion and design that turn imaginative concepts into a creation of style and uniqueness at the core of the fashion world.

The French Fashion Awards, alongside IAA, capture the excellence of fashion, signifying the important of elegance, revolutionary, and iconic design. To give back to such a welcoming community, the competition will officially commence its Pre-Early Bird Entry Period on 6 February 2024 with the lowest entry fees, and the official winner's announcement will be on 12 September 2024.

For competition rules and entry forms, do visit: .

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

